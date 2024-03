Zabihullah Mujahid, the main spokesman of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, has said that we want good relations with the new government of Pakistan.

In a statement, Zabihullah Mujahid said that we hope that the new Pakistani government will show flexibility regarding the deportation of Afghan refugees.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that he wants good relations with Pakistan in economic, diplomatic, cultural, and religious matters.

He further said that we hope the new government will consider it.