Honorable Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly that he wants good relations with all countries, and for peace between Pakistan and India, the Kashmir issue must be resolved.

In his address, Anwarul Haq Kakar said that due to climate change and coronavirus, an economic crisis has arisen, Pakistan is facing food, oil, and economic challenges, due to climate change, and Pakistan has been affected the most, the government should fix the economy. is serious about doing.

He said that Pakistan has lost 30 billion dollars due to climate change, and Pakistan will be stabilized through CPEC.

Regarding Occupied Kashmir, the caretaker Prime Minister said that Kashmir is the key to peace in South Asia, India has deployed 9 lakh soldiers in Occupied Kashmir, and Indian forces are committing genocide of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that for peace between Pakistan and India, it is necessary to resolve the Kashmir issue, they want good relations with all the countries of the region including India, the United Nations should follow its resolutions to resolve the Kashmir issue, India is fighting extremism in the region. The world has to end terrorism including state terrorism like India, and ideologies like Hindutva have only increased Islamophobia in the world.

He said that peace is necessary for development, the peace of the region is connected with the peace of Afghanistan, and the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh are carrying out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

They say that international aid should continue in Afghanistan.

The Caretaker Prime Minister said that Muslims are being attacked due to Islamophobia, the world has to work together to deal with the challenges.