ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Kohsar Police has arrested wanted member of street criminal gang held, and recovered valuables as well as snatched cash, wrist watches, mobile phones laptop, motorbike and weapon from their possession, a police spokesman said. Following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) assigned special task to all Zonal SPs to ensure arrest of those involved in street criminals.

SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted special teams under supervision of ASP Ayesha Gincluding SHO Kohsar Kamal khan, Sub-inspector Nawazish Khan along with others to ensure the arrest of criminals. Police team arrested wanted member of street criminals gang identified as Adnan.

Police teams recovered valuables as well as snatched cash, wrist watches, mobile phones laptop, motorbike and weapon from their possession. Separate case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations have appreciated performance of Kohsar Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested the gangster.