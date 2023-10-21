Well, to know everything on the internet, people turn to Google.

But if you want to learn to speak English, then Google is ready to help you with that too.

In recent years, Google has introduced a number of services such as Google Assistant and Translate that provide assistance in translating different languages.

But now Google is introducing a service that will use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help users speak or learn English with the help of Google search.

Google said in a blog post that a new Google Search feature is being rolled out to Android users initially in Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, Venezuela, and India over the next few days.

This new feature will allow people who want to learn a new language to practice speaking in English.

According to Google, this feature will be available to users in other countries in the near future.

Google Search is already an important tool for learning different languages, translating, and understanding words, but now it can also be used to practice speaking English, the company said.

Under this feature on behalf of Google Search, the user will be made to practice speaking different words or phrases.

The duration of each such exercise will be 3 to 5 minutes while Google Search will also provide feedback on the user’s performance.

Similarly, they will also be given the option of reminders for daily practice.

According to the company, the exercise will be gradually made more difficult so that the user’s English-speaking ability improves.

Google said that using this feature based on English speaking practice, the user will be able to click on any word that he does not understand the meaning of.

This will allow Google to compete with Duolingo and other apps that help people speak or write different languages.

Google will also have an edge over other apps thanks to Google Search, which is used by billions of people.