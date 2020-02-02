Want coalition with PMLQ in LG polls, next general election as well: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that we want coalition with PMLQ in the local government polls as well as next general election. He said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have rightly said that end of coalition will be equally harmful for PTI and Q-League. Chaudhry Brothers did not object my name in the government committee as there are old and good relations with Chaudhry Brothers.

“PML-Q, MQM, Balochistan Awami Party and all other allies are with the government and none of them is talking of toppling the government however difference of opinions is the beauty of politics and democracy. IMF, World Bank and all other institutions are acknowledging the better economic conditions in Pakistan,” he said while responding to media persons’ queries after inaugurating a Handicraft Shop here at Governor House on Sunday.

Ch Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee headed by me to hold dialogue with Q-League. We will soon make a formal contact with PML-Q leadership and all their reservations will surely be removed. It is not the Pakistan only as the world over the allied parties hold difference of opinions which does not mean end of government and lack of consensus does not mean infighting.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made me Governor, Sardar Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Speaker and it is responsibility of all three of us to sit together to sort out the issues and discuss development and prosperity of the province in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, we have to set aside what happened in the past and now have to move ahead and I am sure the matters between Q-League and the government would be settled down. My acquaintance with Chaudhry Brothers is not since my doing politics in Pakistan or becoming Governor but from the time, I had been doing politic in London. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi are well-aware of the situation and politics in Pakistan therefore PML-Q and government alliance has no any danger, he added.

INP/SB