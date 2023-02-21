KARACHI: Following an explosion in a sewage pipe in Federal B Area Block 10 of Karachi, a wall of the home of the well-known entertainment couple Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan fell.

The admirers of Aiman and Muneeb posted messages of worry and prayers for the couple’s safety on social media.

Police and emergency services arrived at the scene, according to Gulberg police SHO Ashraf Jogi, and they worked to determine what had happened. The gutter line exploded and caused the wall to collapse, according to the police, because of the buildup of gases.

A mom and two children, according to the SHO, were just slightly hurt. There isn’t yet a case on file.