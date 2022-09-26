The prospect of anticipating his nation’s first World Cup since 1958 in two months, according to Wales manager Rob Page, helps to temper the blow of his team being demoted from the top division of the Nations League on Sunday.

Following a 1-0 loss to Poland in Cardiff, Page’s team was forced to finish last in a group that also included Belgium and the Netherlands.

Wales’ four Nations League games in June were split on each side of a crucial World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine, forcing Page to rest some important players for their 2-1 loss in Poland to open the group.

The Wales manager was ready to accept that price in exchange for making it to Qatar, despite the disappointment of moving down a division.”I would have taken it if you had told me at the beginning of June that we would qualify for the World Cup and that it would come down to one game to win to stay in League A,” said Page.

The recovery of some of his greatest players in time for their World Cup opener against the United States on November 21 is Page’s top priority.Due to injuries, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, and Joe Allen were unable to participate in either of Thursday’s defeats to Poland or Belgium.

Every player must be healthy, available, and performing well for us to compete at the highest level, continued Page.

In a positive development for Wales as his fitness is monitored in the run-up to Qatar, Gareth Bale was reinstated to the starting lineup and played the entire 96 minutes.But this time, Bale was unable to give the home team the boost they needed as they suffered only their second loss in 22 games at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales knew a win would be enough to keep them from being relegated as they opened the game three points behind Poland.

Before halftime, Page’s team had the better chances as Dan James shot too near to Wojciech Szczesny in a one-on-one situation and Brennan Johnson’s goal-bound shot was blocked behind by James, one of his own teammates.