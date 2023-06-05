LAHORE: Advisor to caretaker Punjab government sports fast bowler Wahab Riaz has requested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to invite him to the camp.

Speaking to the media after a function held at a local college in Lahore, Wahab Riaz said that there is a request from PCB to be invited to the camp. I will be able to practice bowling well in the camp. Bowling in the camp provides a great opportunity to gain rhythm and form. There is no intention to say goodbye to cricket yet. I will not give up bowling if I am not invited to the camp.

He said that the Pakistani team has to focus on the World Cup now. This is not T20 cricket that will work in 4 overs. Pakistan has played a lot of ODI cricket already.

Wahab Riaz said that Indian conditions will require experienced players. My services are also available for this mega event.