Wahab Riaz, a Test cricketer for Pakistan and adviser to the chief minister of Punjab on sports and youth issues, revealed the birth of a baby boy on Monday and said that the newborn had been given his late father’s name.

The Test cricketer announced the birth of the baby on Twitter in a heartfelt post and revealed that his boy would be named “Sikander” in honour of his adored late father.

On the twitter , Riaz posted a picture of his father and stated: “ALLAH has blessed me with a baby boy, Alhamdulillah. Sikandar has returned to my life once more. Sikandar has been and always will be a part of who I am. Missing u the most, love you, Abbu.

The cricketer has always made it clear how much he loves his dad. On his late father’s birthday earlier this month, he used Instagram to express his affection for the man.

Riaz cited his father as an example, saying: “My inspiration=mere pyare Abu. I want to thank dad for everything I’ve accomplished so far and who I am today on his birthday. All of this is a result of his prayers. I hope to do him proud and at least be a good son (he was the best). I miss you, Abu Jan; please accept my prayers.

Eshal and Hoorain, Riaz’s already two gorgeous daughters. He adores his girls and routinely shares photos of them.

It is important to remember that Riaz was designated sports minister in Punjab’s interim cabinet earlier this year. The provincial government agreed his request, and after Riaz wanted to take part in the just finished eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), his swearing-in ceremony was postponed.

The cricketer assumed responsibility as adviser to the sports ministry after returning from PSL 8.