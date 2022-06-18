WASHINGTON – Wabtec, the world’s largest rail firm, expressed strong interest in expanding its existing collaboration with Pakistan and supporting Pakistan Railways in meeting its locomotive needs.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, said in a statement issued on Saturday that Pakistan presented great prospects for foreign investors and the world’s best rail businesses to engage a mutually beneficial collaboration in the process of modernising Pakistan’s railway network.

The ambassador was speaking with a Wabtec delegation that had come to see him at the Pakistani Embassy. Wabtec is a global provider of freight and transit rail equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services.While we greatly appreciate the existing level of cooperation between Wabtec and Pakistan Railways, particularly in engineering and rail services, we look forward to benefitting from the company’s expertise in the modernisation of railway networks and indigenization of locomotive manufacturing in Pakistan,” said the ambassador.

