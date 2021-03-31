A class of vulnerability detected in several Single Sign-On (SSO) services might allow attackers to hack into corporate systems, security researchers at NCC Group warn.

SSO technology is an approach and identity management that allows enterprise users to access to array of corporate applications through a single (often third-party) service.

The technology, which has been widely adopted among offers convenience to users because it gets around the need to manage multiple workplace

As well as cutting down on helpdesk calls, the technology offers a way to manage credentials and privileges from a single location and increases security – at least in theory.

Security researcher Adam Roberts of NCC Group has discovered similar in several SSO services that rely on Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) to authenticate users.

These implementation flaws create a potential means to break into systems and cause all manner of mischief, Roberts warns in a .

“The flaw could allow an attacker to modify SAML responses generated by an identity provider, and thereby gain unauthorized access to arbitrary user accounts, or to escalate privileges within an application,” according to Roberts.

Play it again, SAML

SAML is a standard that allows authentication and authorization data to be securely exchanged between different contexts.

The technology integrates with Active Directory, Microsoft’s proprietary directory service, which makes it easy to roll out and hence a popular option for enterprise-grade SSO deployments.

Authentication requests in this scenario are directed through identity providers through SAML request message. This generates a response that typically authorizes an enterprise user to make use of a specified application.