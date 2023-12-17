A three-day bridal fashion show is going on in Lahore, in which famous Pakistani actors and personalities including models exhibited wedding dresses of famous Pakistani fashion designers.

On the second day of the bridal show, Palestinian freedom songs were heard on the ramp and Ahsan Khan walked the ramp wearing a sherwani designed by designer Imran Rajput.

When actor Ahsan Khan came on the ramp, he was holding placards to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

On the placards were written slogans of peace for every child and every home in Palestine.

After Ahsan Khan, when Amna Ilyas came on the ramp wearing Imran Rajput’s ensemble, the song of Palestine’s freedom was also echoing.

It should be noted that on the first day of the bridal fashion show, 9 designers presented their collections.

During the fashion show, famous actors Dar-e-Fashan, Imran Ashraf, Kanza Hashmi, Feroze Khan, Resham, Hara Mani, Komal Mir, Saboor Ali, Saba Qamar, and Iman Ali among others walked the ramp as the show stoppers.

In the show, where the models spread the lights, the singers also tied the knot with their performances.

Fashion enthusiasts said that they get to see new designs from such shows.