Although vivo is gearing up to launch the vivo X60 series of flagship smartphones in China on December 29, the company may also unveil a budget smartphone called vivo Y31 in other markets ahead of it. This device was recently spotted on multiple certification bureaus and has been now listed on Google Play Console revealing its key specs and front design.

The upcoming vivo Y31 will be yet another budget smartphone with model number V2036. According to the Google Play Console listing, it will run Android 11 out of the box. Thus, the latest Android version could be a key differentiator for this phone as most of the handsets in the segment still run Android 10.

However, its specifications aren’t out of the world as it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, which has now become common. The newly launched Redmi 9 Power also features the same chip.

Further, the phone will come equipped with 4GB RAM and sport an FHD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top. But the type of the panel is a mystery as of now.

Nothing else is known about the vivo Y31 apart from the above-mentioned specs. That said, since it has been certified by India’s BIS, Thailand’s NBTC, Singapore’s IMDA, and Russia’s EEC. we can expect this handset to launch at least in these markets.