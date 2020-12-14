Vivo officially announced today that the Vivo X60 series will feature the ultra-stable micro-panel, Zeiss optical lens, and an Exynos 1080 SoC. However, there is more information regarding this smartphone. According to @DigitalChatStation, the Vivo X60 is about 7.3 mm thin.

This will make this device the thinnest 5G smartphone in the world. It will beat the iPhone 12 mini which is about 7.4 mm thin. When we see really thin devices, we are usually interested in the battery capacity. The latest leak shows that the Vivo X6o comes with a decent 4300mAh battery.

If this is true, then this smartphone will achieve a lot of things. It will be thin, light, with good battery life as well as good performance. As of now, we do not have an idea of the price. Nevertheless, we are not expecting this phone to be a cheap one. From what we know so far, the Vivo X60 series will arrive on December 28th.

It will be the first smartphone globally to use the Exynos 1080 processor. This device will also come with Samsung’s 120Hz refresh rate display.

The Vivo X60 series will also run on the latest OriginOS UI with a punch-hole screen. The punch-hole is at the top center of this device. According to leaks, this phone uses curved edges. In addition, the brand-new OriginOS UI has also been installed on the Vivo X60 series. According to previous news, the OS adopts a mimicry design and has greatly changed its style.

It is worth mentioning that the Vivo X60 Pro+ is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chip. This series will have three models including VivoX60, VivoX60 Pro, and VivoX60 Pro+. Samsung’s new generation Exynos 1080 SoC adopts a 5nm process.

It comes with one ARM Cortex-A78 super core up to 2.8GHz, three high-performance 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 large cores, and four efficient 2.0GHz Cortex -A55 small core. In terms of GPU, it uses the 10-core Mali-G78 GPU.

According to reports, the Vivo X60 Pro+ running score is the highest among the Snapdragon 888 devices. However, these scores are from engineering models and could significantly change in the final version. On Geekbench 5 it scores 1135 points for single-core and 3681 points for multi-core.

As the official launch of this device draws closer, we expect more leaks regarding this new Vivo series. Keep a tab with us and we will keep you abreast with the latest information.