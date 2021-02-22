The new rumors just revealed that vivo S9 is expected to arrive on a March 6 with Dimensity 1100 chipset. Today, the Vivo has also posted the official video teasers that shows that the S9 will be launched on 3 March.

The phone will be launched in China while there is no information about the pricing or availability of the phone. Vivo S9 will likely be available in China first and after that will be available in the other regions of the World.

Expected Specifications of Vivo S9:

According to the previous leaks, the upcoming phone will have the showing 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. The camera section of the phone has a triple rear camera setup and dual selfie cameras. A dual selfie camera setup includes a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC that was announced last month giving the phone 5G connectivity. The screen size of the is 6.4-inches display.

Earlier this month, the phone was popped up on a 3C certification that shows the upcoming phone will be coming with a Non-removable Li-Po 33W fast charging support. The phone will be running on the Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The powerhouse of the upcoming phone will be fueled by 4,000mAh battery (The battery is listed as 3,905 mAh, which means at least 4,000 mAh typical charge). The handset will be coming with a 90Hz refresh rate display.