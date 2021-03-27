The X60 Pro marks as one of the inaugural vivo devices to be created in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics.

Key to the X60 Pro’s top-notch photography capabilities lies in its ground-breaking vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system, resulting in uncompromised and powerful performance.

Photography Redefined Through Global Partnership with ZEISS

Being the first vivo smartphone to be co-engineered with the iconic brand ZEISS, X60 Pro integrates the user-oriented innovation of vivo and the outstanding expertise in mobile imaging of ZEISS to culminate exceptional software and hardware capabilities. The combined best-in-class optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms, and diverse multi-modal features allow users to enjoy camera technologies that were previously only limited to professional photographers.