WASHINGTON: Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, has advised visiting Pakistani women entrepreneurs to take advantage of opportunities to expand their businesses through US development publicity organisations and International Financial Institutes (IFIs).

The seven entrepreneurs are in the United States as part of the US State Department’s “Accelerator Programme for Women Entrepreneurs,” which runs from May 10 to June 30.

The Ambassador, who hosted them on Wednesday, stated that such exchanges are critical for networking and reaching out to new markets. “I am especially impressed by the role that our women-led businesses are playing.”

Because women’s empowerment is a key focus in Pakistan, he believes that their exposure to the US tech market will broaden their horizons and provide them with new motivation to expand their businesses.

According to the Ambassador, such visits not only help project Pakistan’s soft image globally, but also contribute to Pakistan’s already thriving innovation ecosystem.

Masood Khan informed them that many opportunities for Pakistan’s private sector were emerging. The project “Microfinance for Women Empowerment and Female-Led Enterprises” is now available. “Pakistani female entrepreneurs should take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

The visiting female entrepreneurs are in charge of a variety of innovators. “My food takeaway venture aims to empower the deaf youth by creating enterprise and employment opportunities for them in one of Pakistan’s largest industries (Hospitality),” Ms Ayesha Raza stated when introducing her startup.

They also shared their experiences, stating that they had the opportunity to attend major conferences, as well as visit local US-based incubators and offices of major corporations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, and PayPal.