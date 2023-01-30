Due to bad weather, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) , postponed his visit to Islamabad today.

A day-long visit by the president of the UAE to Islamabad was initially planned for Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was to be greeted at the Noor Khan air base by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers.

Following Al Nahyan’s arrival, the government of Islamabad today declared a national holiday. On Monday, the government will enact strict security measures.

Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner in Islamabad, announced the holiday.