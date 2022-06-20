Meta, Facebook’s parent firm, will open a digital clothes store for Metaverse users to dress up their avatars.

A wide choice of collections from major fashion brands will be offered at the store.

Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne are among the first designers in the inaugural phase. The costume collection now consists of three items: a motocross gear, a branded hoodie, and suits. More brands and collections will be added to the store throughout time.

“Digital commodities will be an important method to express yourself in the metaverse and a key driver of the creative economy,” stated Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta.

Despite the presence of major celebrities, Meta, according to The Verge, did not create any buzz around the new initiative. Furthermore, no information about the launch’s timeline has been provided.