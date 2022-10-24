After Virat Kohli’s outstanding half-century helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in the Twenty20 World Cup, the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram quipped that the Indian batsman might be from another planet.

The game’s MVP At a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Kohli hammered an unbeaten 82 from 53 balls as India chased down 160. He struck four sixes, including two consecutive strokes over the ropes in the penultimate over to reintroduce India into the contest.

Akram claimed that “aliens do walk among us” and that “he’s one of the best I’ve seen among the current greats.”He has been scoring for the past 15 years and has the best average while chasing, so it’s not just now.

With an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the game’s shortest format at the Asia Cup last month, Kohli snapped a three-year international century drought, signalling his return to form.The legendary Sachin Tendulkar of India claimed it had to be Kohli’s best innings of his career.

“The six you hit off the back foot in the 19th over against (Haris) Rauf over long on was fantastic, and it was a pleasure to see you play. Continue this “Tweeted he.The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, joined former Pakistani players in complimenting Kohli on social media.

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistan batsman, said, “What a game of cricket we just witnessed and this guy Virat Kohli is truly a beast.””In white-ball cricket, you cannot compare his calibre to any other player in the world. He has the ability to anchor, rotate the strike, hit sixes, and know how to win the game.”

Kohli was “back as king” and ready to ignite the World Cup with a “cracker of an innings” as India celebrated the festival of Diwali.On Thursday, India plays the Netherlands in their second Group 2 match.