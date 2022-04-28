<!-- wp:image {"id":98125,"width":886,"height":509,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-295.jpeg" alt="Kohli will turn form around: Du Plessis | Print Version" class="wp-image-98125" width="886" height="509"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper<a href="http:\/\/dailythepatriot" class="rank-math-link"> Faf du Plessis<\/a> is confident Virat Kohli will overcome his IPL batting slump.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Kohli took his Indian Premier League tally this season to just 128 runs from nine matches after scoring a scratchy nine in the defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday following two golden ducks.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Moved up to open the batting, Kohli was inches away from failing to score for a third match in a row with a shot that fell just short of a fielder.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The former India captain remained jittery and lasted only 10 balls before an attempted pull shot off Prasidh Krishna was edged on to his helmet to give a catch at cover point.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cGreat players go through things like this and great characters have to find a way to get through it,\u201d Du Plessis said after his team fell 29 runs short of a modest target of <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">145.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cOur thinking was to get him into the game straight away so he does not sit on the side and think too much about the game.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHe is a fantastic cricketer, so we still back him that he will turn it around and it\u2019s just the case of getting a good start.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Kohli, one of the best batsmen of the modern era, has failed to score a century for more than two years for club or country and departed first ball in his previous two IPL innings.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He has been the flagbearer for Indian cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), for whom he amassed a record 973 runs in the 2016 edition of the T20 tournament.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHe is a great player and seen many ups and downs in his career,\u201d Bangalore coach Sanjay Bangar told reporters.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI have seen him up close and he is a fighter. So he will come out of this run of low scores in the last three matches and will soon get us a win.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bangar, who worked as India batting coach with Kohli, said he \u201cpossesses the art of coming out of difficult situations\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHis mental capability is such that he will do well in the upcoming games.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The match also saw England\u2019s Jos Buttler, the 2022 IPL\u2019s highest scorer with 499 runs and three sparkling centuries, make just eight, his lowest of the season.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Former India coach Ravi Shastri called for Kohli to take a break and come back refreshed.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHe has played non-stop cricket, captained the team across formats. It would be wise of him to take a break,\u201d Shastri said on an internet chat show.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Former Bangalore skipper Daniel Vettori said he still believed Kohli could play a key part for the team, who are searching for their first<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> IPL title<\/a>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIf RCB can scrape through the semi-finals (play-offs) there is no reason why he can\u2019t be the person who takes them to the title,\u201d Vettori told ESPNcricinfo.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->