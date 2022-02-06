Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the Indian U19 squad for lifting the U19 World Cup trophy for the fifth time.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kohli shared a congratulatory post for the triumphant squad on his stories.

Kohli’s Instagram story contained a collage of the Indian U19 squad holding the trophy and cheering to celebrate their victory.

On Saturday, India defeated England by four wickets to win the World Under-19 title for the fifth time.

India made 195 for 6 with 14 balls to spare after dismissing England, playing their first final in the tournament in 24 years, for 189.

Fast bowler Raj Bawa claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34.

England were 91-7 at one stage before a sparkling 95 from James Yew gave them a fighting chance but India were never really in trouble with Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu both making half-centuries.