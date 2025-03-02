DUBAI: India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohli set another world record in the match against New Zealand in the last group stage match before the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli played an innings of just 11 runs in the 12th match of the Champions Trophy played in Dubai and was dismissed after a brilliant catch by Glenn Phillips, but he also achieved the honor of playing 300 matches in one-day cricket.

The legendary batsman has become the 18th player in the history of one-day cricket to play 300 matches, but Virat Kohli has also played more than 100 matches in ODIs as well as Tests and T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli has become the first player in the world to play 100 or more international matches in the other two formats, Tests and T20s, along with 300 ODIs.

The Indian batsman also played his 200th match of his career against New Zealand and now he has created a unique record by playing his 300th match against the Kiwis.

Virat Kohli has become the 7th Indian and 18th player in the world to play 300 ODIs, however, none of these 18 players have played 100 Test and T20 matches.

Before this match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli had completed his 14,000 ODI runs, which was also the record for the fastest 14,000 individual runs. He has scored 14,085 runs in 300 matches at an average of 58.20.

Virat Kohli has previously set the record for the fastest 14,000 ODI runs, in addition to the fastest 8,000 runs in 175 innings, the fastest 9,000 runs in 194 innings, the fastest 10,000 runs in 205 innings, the fastest 11,000 runs in 222 innings, the fastest 12,000 runs in 242 innings, the fastest 13,000 runs in 287 innings and the fastest 14,000 runs in 299 ODI matches.

The record-holder Kohli had given his team an easy victory by scoring a magnificent century against arch-rivals Pakistan in a match of the Champions Trophy, and this was the 51st century of his ODI career.