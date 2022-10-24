Since her husband Virat Kohli completed a match-winning knock against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup opening on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Anushka Sharma is currently “over the moon.”

His magnificent 82-run innings is one of the most illustrious performances by a hitter in the annals of Twenty20 cricket. After India’s victory, Virat discussed it with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, in a post-match interview with Star Sports.”I spoke to my wife Anushka (Sharma), and she was over the moon,” the cricketer had claimed. She merely addressed me by saying, “People seem to be extremely happy.”

They are calling to express their joy, and I’m unsure of what to say or do. Consequently, I am blind to what is happening outside. I’m supposed to handle it on the scene. Along with Kohli’s unbeaten innings, Hardik Pandya contributed a significant 40 runs off 37 balls, which included one four and two sixes.

Anushka posted a touching message for Virat Kohli on her Instagram after India’s victory. You are stunning! You’re such a beauty! People’s lives have been made so much happier by you tonight.Your tenacity, perseverance, and faith are astounding! I can honestly say that I just watched the best game of my life, and although our daughter is still too young to comprehend why her mother was giggling hysterically and dancing around the room, one day she will realise that her dad played his best innings that night, coming off a difficult period for him but emerging from it stronger and wiser than ever before! I’m really happy for you! You, my darling, are limitless, and your power is contagious. I will always and through everything love you.