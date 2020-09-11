Violence on Pak-Afghan border is meant to derail peace process: DG ISPR

RAWALPIND: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday expressed regret over escalation of violence on the Pak-Afghan border. In his latest tweet, the DG ISPR said, “unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border is meant to derail Afghanistan Peace Process.” He further said that Pakistan earnestly believes that both countries deserve peace and progress. “Together we will defeat all spoilers,” Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar added.

