THAKURNAGAR (NORTH 24 PARGANAS): BJP national secretary in-charge of Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya has clarified that unlike in Assam, there will be no National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Bengal.

At the matua community’s headquarters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, he also announced that the Centre will soon implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Bengal.



Vijayvargiya, after coming out of the private meeting with Matua Mahasangha leader and BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur, said, “Rules are being framed to implement the CAA.

Election or no election, we are committed to granting citizenship to Matuas, Namasudras and refugees who came over to this country from Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

Vijarvargiya’s outreach comes a week ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s Bangal visit on December 19. Shah is likely to address a public meeting at Thakurnagar. The BJP Politican spent two hours talking to Thakur, who had publicly expresse his displeasure over the Centre sitting on the citizenship issue.

Thakur reiterated the Matua demand after the meeting. “The Matuas who came over to this part of Bengal after 1971 had been asking for citizenship. It was not permitted under the prevalent laws. There is no point saying that Matuas are already citizens,” the MP said, taking an indirect dig at Trinamool.