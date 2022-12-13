As per reports, WhatsApp is developing a text-based version of its popular view-once function for photographs and videos.

Users will be able to send messages that can only be viewed once and are not accessible for further viewing. Sensitive information can be sent using this function.

It is anticipated that WhatsApp’s upcoming Beta version update would include the new feature. The disappearing messages function, which enables the user to make every message in the chat disappear after a set amount of time, is available on WhatsApp right now.

The new technology will assist with certain texts only, not the entire chat.

According to sources, the new update button will have a lock symbol and be located next to the chat bar. It so displays the “view once” option.

Whatsapp has so far declined to comment. When the update will be released has not yet been confirmed.