Twitter is now displaying the view count on tweets similarly to how it does on videos, as Musk promised earlier this month.

Due to the feature’s recent rollout, only a small number of people can access it.

Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

The user will be able to determine how well-liked their tweet is thanks to the new upgrade. Previously, you could check this data by looking at the account analytics.

However, with this change, anyone may now view it more easily. As of right now, it’s unclear whether a person may view another user’s view count in the same way that videos can.