MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood actress Vidya Balan escaped a dangerous car accident recently.

According to Indian media, Vidya was on her way to a meeting in Bandra after completing the shooting of her new film Tumhari Salu when her car collided with another vehicle.

The accident took place near Bandra, where another vehicle hit Vidya’s car from behind. Fortunately, Vidya was unharmed in the accident. However, his car was damaged. According to sources close to the actress, it was a minor road accident and Vidya is completely fine. Vidya Balan’s next film ‘Tumhari Salv’ will release on December 1, produced by Bhushan Kumar and other producers and directed by Suresh Tiruveni.