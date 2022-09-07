On live television, an American news anchor had a stroke without warning. She was observed stumbling over her words and was eventually forced to cut the program short.

While covering NASA’s postponed Artemis-I launch for Tulsa NBC station KJRH, Julie Chin experienced a stroke.

She was suddenly unable to read from the teleprompter or talk.

Chin can be heard straining to speak her lines in the video Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBCUniversal, uploaded on Twitter.

Mike wrote in his post, “She is fine today, but I wanted to share her experience to educate visitors about stroke warning symptoms.

He claimed that Chin promptly handed the control to the meteorologist after realizing anything was amiss.

On-set coworkers made a 911 call.

She handed the broadcast to the weather team and apologized to everyone, saying, “I’m sorry, something is wrong with me this morning.

After Chin left, the show was taken up by meteorologist Annie Brown, according to NDTV. We all experience those days, Brown added.

Later, Chin posted on Facebook that she was in excellent health. The physicians informed the news anchor that she had only had the early stages of a stroke rather than a full-blown one.

She continued by saying that the experience came on suddenly despite feeling “wonderful” before the broadcast.