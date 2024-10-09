A recent video showing Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in an estranged mood over an issue is making rounds on social media, fuelling speculations about their divorce.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s old videos and photos have been circulating on social media. Since rumours of their divorce surfaced, netizens have been speculating and coming up with new theories.

A recent video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai has surfaced from a Kabaddi match. Abhishek, who owns the Pink Panthers, attended the game with his family to support the team.

In the video, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen sitting together and cheering for the team.

However, several clips from the match have sparked discussions online, with some netizens referring to Aishwarya as ‘angry mami’ towards Navya.

The most viral clip from the match has been circulating widely on the internet amidst the ongoing divorce rumors.

In one of the tense moments between the couple, Abhishek is seen holding Aishwarya’s hand and trying to explain something to her, but she appears to respond by making faces.

The next moment, when Navya asks if everything is fine, Aishwarya seemingly looks like she’s about to shout at her. Along with Navya, Sikander Kher is also seated who is a close friend of Abhishek Bachchan.