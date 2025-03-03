Former national cricket team captain Babar Azam took up paddle tennis after the team’s early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

After the team’s disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy (after which Babar Azam and other players were severely criticized for their performance), the national team players returned to their homes last week.

In a recent video that went viral, Babar Azam was seen playing paddle tennis with Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Qadir and his brothers.

It should be noted that after the Champions Trophy, the national team is scheduled to tour New Zealand for a series of five T20 matches from March 16. According to sources, Babar will not be made part of the squad, while his participation in the three-ODI series played on the tour is uncertain.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to include young players in the team to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled in India and Sri Lanka. Captain Muhammad Rizwan is likely to be rested, while the team could be led by Shadab Khan.