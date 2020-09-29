Victimization of opposition continues as we have two laws in Pakistan: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday has said that victimization of opposition continues during global pandemic. In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PPP leader said that former president Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are facing court appearances, Exit Control List (ECL) issue and jail for two years. Runaway dictator traitor, three special assistants, ministers and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s sister won’t be summoned because we have two laws in Pakistan, he said. The reaction came after accountability court indicted Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in mega money laundering reference. During the hearing headed by accountability judge Azam Khan, Omni Group Chairman Khawaja Anwar Majeed was also indicted via videolink. The PPP leaders pleaded not guilty in the references. NNI

