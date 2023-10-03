Islamabad: Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has been appointed as the new Chief of the Pakistan Navy.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf will be promoted to the rank of Admiral on October 7, 2023, and the change of command ceremony will take place on October 7, 2023, in Islamabad.

The spokesman said that Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He has vast experience working in important command and staff positions.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf is currently serving as the Chief of Staff at the Naval Headquarters.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has been awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Basalat medal.