Following Feroze Khan’s nomination and eventual win at the event, Maheen Khan recently released a statement in which she said that she would be returning her Lux Style Awards.

A Pakistani fashion designer criticised LSA for supporting a “alleged abuser” on Instagram on Sunday.It is crucial that those with a voice use it in a society where one in three women experience physical or sexual assault, where rape and domestic abuse go untreated, the seasoned designer wrote in the caption.

Human rights are violated when women and girls are physically abused.Tomorrow, it might be your daughter if it isn’t someone else’s today. The disdain and insensitivity of a recent award event is a tragedy, considering how many of us have spoken out against the deaths of Zainab, Noor, and other people,” the 77-year-old wrote.

In all conscience I can no longer connect myself with an event that disregards their misery,” the accomplished designer proclaimed. To show my support for those who continue to experience violations of their fundamental human right to a life free from violence, I will be returning my Lux style awards.

It is a sad day, she said, since I had high aspirations for the Lux Style Award event to be more than simply a showcase for fashion. I wanted it to be a place where women could advance their legal rights and shine as a proud symbol of hope for all children and women who have experienced abuse.

Following her tweet, her admirers and followers were pleased with her choice, as one person noted, “to take a position that is morally correct. Thank you. Quite the pioneer.”Lots of respect for you, Maheen, said a second.