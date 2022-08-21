The leaders of the PML-N are separating themselves from both the medical concerns and the reports of torture made by the Shahbaz Gill side. The way this should ideally work is not all that mysterious

Things in the case of PTI prisoner Shahbaz Gill appear to be getting worse, both in terms of the claims made about how he was treated while detained and his medical issues. Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed in a tweet that Gill had been sexually assaulted and tortured while being held captive. A thorough investigation is required because this is a very serious claim. There is no excuse for any form of torture in a detention facility, whether it be physical, psychological, or sexual. In addition, the court chose to return Gill to the hospital rather than give him over to the police, citing the need for further medical examination.

After waffling for days on the detained PTI spokesperson, the PTI now appears to be supporting one of its own. Imran attempted to see Gill at PIMS yesterday but was denied access; later, he announced a rally today to call for Gill’s release. The PTI is not only demanding Gill’s release; it is also asserting that the reason given for his arrest is unfounded because others – in the PML-N – have asserted similar things in the past. Whether this is related to the allegations of torture or whether the party appears to have realized that their hesitation in supporting their own aide was damaging optics is up for debate.

Imran’s tweet may be a hint that the party is seemingly prepared to question not only the arrest but also those it believes may be behind it. Imran asks rather pointedly that if it wasn’t the Islamabad police then public perception would dictate only one other entity to be responsible. The party had appeared a little lost regarding its faltering narrative a few days earlier.

The leaders of the PML-N are separating themselves from both the medical concerns and the reports of torture made by the Shahbaz Gill side. The way this should ideally work is not all that mysterious: the government can bring whatever charges it wants against Gill, but due process must always be upheld. It should be intolerable in and of itself that one must still state that torture is unacceptable.

Anyone who believes in democratic norms and constitutionalism will find it unsettling that parties that have accused others of wrongdoing in the past six months are now allegedly treating them similarly, even if the PDM administration can’t see it. Any and all accusations must be thoroughly probed in order for the truth to surface. When the PTI was in control, was politics purely motivated by retribution? Yes. Was Shahbaz Gill a fervent advocate for the persecution of PTI opponents and verbal abuse directed at them? Yes. Does that support torture in detention? No. That is where the discussion must end.