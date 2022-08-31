Ernesto “Che” Guevara’s eldest son Camilo Guevara March passed away in Caracas on Tuesday at the age of 60, according to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Prensa Latina reports that Guevara March passed away on Monday from a blood clot that caused a heart attack while he was visiting Venezuela.

Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter, “It is with tremendous regret that we say farewell to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his beliefs.”He was the oldest of the four kids that Argentine Guevara and Cuban Aleida March produced.From a previous union with the Peruvian Hilda Gadea, Guevara also had a daughter named Hilda.

Guevara March, a labour law graduate, served as the director of the Center for Che Guevara Studies in Havana, an organisation devoted to promoting his father’s work and ideas, who is still a very powerful figure in Cuba.Guevara, who was raised in Argentina, attended medical school before meeting the Cuban revolutionaries Fidel and Raul Castro in Mexico.

After enlisting in their army and aiding in the fall of the US-backed tyrant of Cuba, Fulgencio Batista, Guevara tried unsuccessfully to incite similar Marxist revolutions in the Congo and then Bolivia, where he was killed by a soldier in 1967 at the age of 39.