Lahore: Pakistan showbiz actor Vasay Chaudhry has apologized for making ridiculous comments against overseas Pakistanis.

A video clip from Vasay Chaudhry’s program went viral on social media, in which a model was seen making silly and funny comments about overseas Pakistanis.

The model said that overseas Pakistanis come home wearing cotton suits while they are cleaning bathrooms in foreign countries.

Talking about the model in a humorous way, the comedian in the program also said that they are pretending to wear a cotton suit and keep a 5000 note in their pocket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

After the video went viral, social media users criticized the model and Vasay Chaudhry for this statement and expressed their anger.

After heavy criticism on social media, the host of the program Vasay Chaudhry apologised to all overseas Pakistanis on Twitter.

He wrote, ‘Recently a guest on our program made a very stupid, mean and ridiculous comment which was then mocked by a comedian. Yes, the mistake is made by ourselves’.