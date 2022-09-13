Varun Dhawan, a Bollywood actor, recently acknowledged that he saw Alia Bhatt as a rival in the film business.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor and JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor both made guest appearances on a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 according to Pinkvilla.

During the broadcast, Karan Johar questioned the actor about his rivals in B-Town, and the actor admitted that his rivals were never just “male performers.”

The only person with whom I currently feel as competitive is Alia Bhatt, Varun said to Johar.

“As a society, we also need to start embracing that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes,” the Dilwale actor argued.

Varun remarked that he “seeks inspiration from that and aspires to do it too as a performer” in reference to the Brahamstra actress’ career trajectory and record-breaking box office debuts.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in intriguing films like Bawaal and Bhediya, which are coming out soon.