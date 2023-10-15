2 flights of foreign airlines from Karachi to Baghdad were canceled while many national and international flights were also delayed

National and international flights of various airlines from Karachi and Islamabad airports have been canceled and many have been delayed.

2 flights of foreign airlines from Karachi to Baghdad were canceled while the Iraqi Airlines flight to Karachi and two flights to Islamabad-Gilgit were delayed.

Other national and international flights, including the private airline’s Islamabad-Muscat flight, have also been delayed.

On the other hand, due to rain at Lahore Airport, the flights coming from abroad also faced difficulty in landing due to which various flights were diverted to Multan and Sialkot Airports.

On the other hand, after the weather conditions improved in Lahore, flights to China, Jeddah, and Bangkok were resumed.