Meta has announced the introduction of several new features and tools across Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook to bring generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to its users.

On the sidelines of MetaConnect 2023, the company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, talked about a number of AI features and tools.

Along with this, Meta Digital Assistant is also being made a part of various services.

During the event, the company also introduced its new virtual reality headset Quest 3, and new Ray-Ban Smart Glasses.

Following are the details of some of the new AI features of Meta.

Meta AI (Digital Assistant)

This AI assistant will work like chat GPT / Photo courtesy of Meta

It is an AI digital assistant just like ChatGPT that will be able to answer the queries asked by the users.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, this digital assistant will access Microsoft Bing Search and deliver real-time information to users.

The digital assistant will be available to users on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, which includes the company’s large language model Lama 2.

AI avatars of famous personalities

Mbi AI avatars of famous personalities will chat with users / Photo courtesy of Meta

Along with Meta AI, the company also announced 28 AI avatars that will be based on various famous personalities.

These avatars will also be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram with which users can interact on various topics.

Mark Zuckerberg said that gradually users will be able to create their own digital assistant, but it may take a long time.

AI image editing

This tool is being added to Instagram.

With this tool, users will be able to change the background and style of an image using text commands using Meta’s new image generation model, Emu.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, this tool will be able to generate images in 5 seconds.

AI Stickers

AI Stickers feature will be available to users in October / Photo courtesy of Meta

This feature will also generate a sticker in a few seconds using the model emu according to the written instructions.

The feature will be available in WhatsApp, Instagram Messenger, and Facebook Stories in October.