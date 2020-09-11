Uzbekistan deputy PM discusses cooperation with PM

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Sardor Umurzaqov, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation, regional connectivity, and regional peace and security were discussed. Advisor for Commerce Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood was also present during the meeting. The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy cordial and brotherly relations. He warmly recalled his last meeting with President Mirziyoyev and mentioned that Pakistan keenly awaited his visit once the global pandemic situation settles down. The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade with increased regional connectivity as a result of different planned railway projects. The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes of the Uzbek President and noted that President Mirziyoyev looked forward to visiting Pakistan. On behalf of President Mirziyoyev, he also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Uzbekistan. He also expressed Uzbekistan’s desire to have improved economic relations with better connectivity and make investments in Pakistan. Underlining that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process. The Prime Minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of paramount importance for Pakistan and the region. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that Intra-Afghan Negotiations would commence at the earliest and culminate in a negotiated political settlement, thus contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to work with Uzbekistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, bilaterally and in the region.