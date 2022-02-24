RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with Uzbekistan, particularly defense cooperation.

They reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.