<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6287515a9c8e4.jpg" alt="Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, US. July 26, 2016. \u2014 Reuters\/File"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Billionaire<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Elon Musk <\/a>took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as "utterly untrue" claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/elonmusk\/status\/1527491436005957633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1527491436005957633%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1690633<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Business Insider\u00a0reported\u00a0earlier on Thursday that Musk's SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The article quoted an anonymous person who said she was a friend of the flight attendant. The friend had provided a statement as part of the private settlement process, according to the article.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me 'exposed' \u2014 describe [<em>sic<\/em>] just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, \u2026) that isn\u2019t known by the public. She won\u2019t be able to do so, because it never happened," Musk tweeted.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/elonmusk\/status\/1527505449905528846?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1527505449905528846%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1690633<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><em>Reuters<\/em>\u00a0was not able to verify the\u00a0<em>Business Insider<\/em>\u00a0account<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">. Musk and SpaceX<\/a> did not respond to\u00a0<em>Reuters<\/em>\u00a0requests for comment on the\u00a0<em>Business Insider<\/em>\u00a0story or on Musk's tweets.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In addition to allegedly exposing himself, Musk rubbed the flight attendant's thigh and offered to buy her a horse if she would "do more" during an in-flight massage, <em>Business Insider<\/em> quoted the friend of the flight attendant as saying.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The flight attendant came to believe that her refusal to accept Musk's proposal had hurt her opportunities to work at SpaceX and prompted her to hire a lawyer in 2018, according to <em>Business Insider<\/em>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The rocket company made the settlement out of court and included a nondisclosure agreement which prevented the flight attendant from speaking about it,\u00a0<em>Business Insider<\/em>\u00a0said. The news site did not name the friend or the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">flight attendant.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->