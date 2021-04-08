KARACHI: The state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Thursday unveiled the ‘Ramazan relief package’ approved by the federal government last month, ARY News reported.

A special ‘Ramzan discount Package’ would start from April 10 at all utility stores of the country with affordable rates, giving subsidy to over 19 essential commodities. According to the announcement, a subsidy of Rs10 per kilogram announced on daal channa [pulse], Rs10 on daal moong, Rs10 on daal maash, Rs20 on besan [gram flour], Rs20 on dates, Rs 20 to 45 on beverages and Rs 20 on tetra pack milk. Under the package, the per kg pulse gram will be available at Rs 240, pulse mash at Rs 255, price of black pepper has been decreased by Rs 10, tetra pack milk Rs134 per liter, tea (packet) at Rs869.

The prices of other essential commodities have also decreased. The relief package includes reduction in prices of 14 essential items by 10 to 15 per cent at the Utility Stores. Under Rs 7.6 billion Ramazan relief package a subsidy of around Rs40 per kilogram has been given on sugar, ghee and wheat flour. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on March 10 had approved Rs 7.6 billion Ramazan Relief Package. The ECC meeting had last year approved Rs 2.5 billion Ramazan Relief Package