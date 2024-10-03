National cricketer Usman Qadir has announced his abrupt retirement from Pakistan Cricket.

The 31-year old son of legendary leg-spinner Abdul-Qadir has announced this retirement in a post on X.

“It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way” Usman Qadir said in his retirement note. “I’m deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world.”

Usman Qadir has represented Pakistan in 1 ODI and 25 T20Is. He has 31 T20 International wickets to his name, with an average of 18.48, economy of 7.95, and a strike rate of 13.9. Qadir also took 4 wickets in the two games he played in Pakistan Champions One Day Cup 2024.