Usman Qadir, a Pakistani leg-break spinner who will help Sydney Thunder’s bowling assault in the next Big Bash League (BBL) season, has been signed as the Thunder’s fourth foreign player.

A stress fracture in his back has prevented Tanveer Sangha from playing this season, thus the team has put its reliance in the 29-year-old spinner to largely offer support for him.

The cricketer, who was born in Lahore, is the fourth Pakistani to be chosen for the upcoming season of the Australia T20 league after Hobart Hurricanes recruited Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, and Faheem Ashraf.Shadab Khan will be replaced by England’s Zak Crawley for the second leg of the BBL, it was revealed last week, because of the home series against New Zealand.

Usman Qadir will represent the Sydney Thunder with all of his expertise after playing both T20 leagues and international cricket for Pakistan, according to Thunder head coach Andrew Gilchrist.

He played for Western Australia and South Australia’s Futures League, so he is familiar with Australian conditions and knows what to expect, said Gilchrist.