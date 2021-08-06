ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday launched Kamyab Jawan Program Portal to provide people access to details of loans distributed under the programme. He launched the portal at a news conference in Islamabad along with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Usman Dar said the entire detail of the progress in the programme has been provided in the portal for everyone to know the facts. Giving details of the program, the Special Assistant said about twenty-two billion rupees have so far been distributed on merit among the deserving youth for small businesses. He said these business loans have also created over twenty-eight thousand jobs. The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan allocated one hundred billion rupees for the programme with the aim to uplift the poor segment of the society. He said over 663,000 applications have so far been rejected mainly because of providing incorrect details of age and having no concrete business plans. He said about twenty-five thousand applications are received every month. Usman Dar said the government would launch a historic Kamyab Pakistan Program on Monday next under which interest free loans up to five hundred thousand rupees will be provided. He also said that there is no age limit for the mentioned loans. Sharing details of the programme, he said skilled people would be given priority to uplift their living standards. Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Habib said a mechanism is being developed for the journalists to benefit from the program as well. Commenting on the rejection of Nawaz Sharif’s application for visa extension by the UK Home Office, the Minister of State said Nawaz Sharif should now return to the country and face the jail. He said being a former Premier of Pakistan he should now come back and face the courts.