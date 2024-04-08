The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided whether Usman Khan will be eligible to play in Pakistan’s national team after the ban announced by the United Arab Emirates Cricket Board.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that Usman Khan is eligible to play in the national team of Pakistan and he will play, the issue of Usman Khan selection is under consideration.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he will announce the squad for the series against New Zealand on April 9.

Chairman PCB told the media that the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan, it is too early to talk about whether the Indian team will come to Pakistan or not, but teams from outside will also come to Pakistan.

He said that the decision of the foreign coaches for the national team will be made by April 15, the advertisement for the coaches has been given, interviews will be done by April 15 and their names will be finalized after a day or two. will give

Mohsin Naqvi said that availability of foreign coaches in the series against New Zealand depends on the contract with them.

He said that the upcoming season of Pakistan team is very busy, first they have to play series against Ireland, England, then World Cup, Bangladesh, England and Australia along with South Africa.

Violation of contract, Emirates Cricket Board banned Usman Khan for 5 years

He said that before the Champions Trophy, a tri-party series is also scheduled in Pakistan. Teams will come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and the tri-party series.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, top-order batsman Usman Khan was banned for 5 years by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for violating the contract.

In a statement issued by the UAE Cricket Board, it was said that Usman Khan misrepresented to the ECB and took advantage of the facilities, he was bound to play for the UAE but now he is not doing so.

ECB also gave Usman Khan an annual contract while he played as a local player for Emirates in the recently held ILT20.

According to the Emirates Cricket Board, Usman Khan violated the contract with it, as a result of which he will not be able to participate in any event under the UAE Board for 5 years.