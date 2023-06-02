LAHORE: PTI leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced his resignation from PTI and politics.

He announced this in a short press conference in Lahore. Buzdar condemned the events of May 9 and said that what happened has not been corrected, I am withdrawing from Tehreek-e-Insaaf and announcing my withdrawal from politics for the future.

Usman Buzdar expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and said that we always stand with the Pakistan Army and will continue to stand.

On a question, Usman Buzdar said that the innocent people who have been arrested, I request the higher authorities to release them. On another question, he said that I served the people of Punjab for three years, my conscience is satisfied, I have been facing my cases for 14 months.